Following is a list of recent obituaries published on our website.

For the full obituary click on the deceased's name.

To still receive individual obituaries on your Facebook feed, join our Facebook group "NCPA Obituaries & Notices" for regular updates.

Richard D. Rupert, 94, of 2882 Laurel Run Road, Beech Creek, passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at UPMC Lock Haven Hospital.

Mary Alice Lamey, 82, of Lamar went home to her mother and father on the evening of Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at the UPMC Medical Center, Lock Haven.

Wade A. Chubb, 56, of Memorial Ave., Williamsport, passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021 in the UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport Hospital.

Robert C. Schurer, 80, of Nippenose Valley passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021 at the Gatehouse.

Steven L. Myers, 64, of Montoursville went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport Hospital.

John R. Shaible, 92, of Williamsport passed away Monday, January 11, 2021 at the Gate House.

Isabelle Buttorff left this world on January 6, 2021.

Philip James Sholtis, 84, went home to be with his lord and savior on January 8, 2021, due to COVID-19.

On Thursday January 14, 2021, Haroldine Ann Peasley of Lock Haven, passed away at age 78 at the Geisinger Medical Center.

Joan W. Moore, 82, of Beech Creek passed away on January 13, 2021 at home.

Edward Morton Taylor, 77, of Hughesville passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport.

Jamie A. Adrian, 54 of 28 Danis St., Mill Hall, passed away on January 14, 2021 at the Geisinger Medical Center with her family by her side.

Leatrice J. Alexander, 93, of Williamsport passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Valley View Nursing Home.

Doris J. Ashton, 71, of South Williamsport passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at the Gatehouse.

Virginia E. Reynolds, 79, of Blue Ball Road, Watsontown, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport. Rev. Michael R. Gardy, 76, of Muncy died on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport after three days in intensive care.

Join our Facebook group "NCPA Obituaries & Notices" for regular updates.