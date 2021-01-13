Following is a list of recent obituaries published on our website.

Thomas A. Flook, 71, of Williamsport passed away unexpectedly Monday, January 11, 2021 following surgery complications at UPMC Susquehanna.

David Ardell Gardner, 92, of Lock Haven passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021 at his home.

Jaime L. Whaley passed on to dance with Jesus on Friday, January 8, 2021 at her home with her family close by her, after having a bout with breast cancer.

Robert L. Ulsamer, 93, formerly of Williamsport and presently a resident of Flemington, passed away at UMPC Lock Haven surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, January 10, 2021.

The Rev. Daniel S. Reeder, 94, of Watsontown passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Garden of East Mountain, Wilkes-Barre.

Victor A. Michael, Sr., 86, of Muncy Exchange Road passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center.

Sarah M. Young, 87, died Saturday, January 9, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport.

Deryl L. Maruschak, 71, of Trout Run passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport.

Pipemma Oman, 78, of Williamsport passed away peacefully Sunday, January 10, 2021 surrounded by her family at home.

Justin C. Stewart, 36, passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

