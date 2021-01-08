Following is a list of recent obituaries published on our website.

For the full obituary click on the deceased's name.

Thomas E. Jordan, 91, of Nippenose Valley passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at his home.

Charles John Colocino, Jr., 68, formerly of Williamsport, died Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at his daughters home in Jersey Shore.

Janice M. Metzger, 75, formerly of Watsontown, passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at ManorCare-North, Williamsport.

Carol L. Krah, 76, of Williamsport went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.

Larry C. Rider, 77, of Muncy died Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at the Gatehouse, Williamsport.

Robert W. Sheela, Sr., 79, of Williamsport passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Manor Care South.

Mildred Ruth Waggett, 102, of Montoursville passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Valley View Nursing Center.

Donald G. "Don" Barrett, Sr., 80, of South Williamsport passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport.

Donna L. Flook, 76, of South Williamsport passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Manor Care South.

Ronald S. Konkle, 79, of Williamsport, passed away on January 5, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna Hospital with his loving wife by his side.

On Monday, January 4, 2021, Michael F. Bayley, loving husband, father, brother and friend, passed away in Picture Rocks at the age of 66. Sarajane "Sally" Hammond, 78, of Williamsport died Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at her home.

