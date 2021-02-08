Following is a list of recent obituaries published on our website.
Richard A. “Dick” Andrews, 86, of Hughesville passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport Hospital.
Donald W. "Donnie" Bastian, 68, of Cogan Station passed away Friday, January 29, 2021 at his home.
Lester H. Johnson passed away February 2, 2021, at the Gardens in Millville.
Michael E. Sanders, 54, of Muncy died Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at his home.
Uriah E. Derstine, 24, of 80 Preserve Road, Danville, was called home to be with Jesus on Thursday, February 4, 2021, in his home with his loving wife and parents by his side. He completed a courageous battle against cancer that lasted for over two years.
Steven P. Welteroth, 70, of Williamsport passed away on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.
Harold E. Ruch, Sr., 80, of Williamsport passed away unexpectedly Monday, February 1, 2021 at home.
James Robert Marr, 75, of Loyalsock Township, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport.
Kathy L. Goditus, 70, of Montoursville passed away at Geisinger Medical Center on January 30, 2021.
Charles E. Glidewell, 92, of Muncy died Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Evangelical Hospital, Lewisburg.
Anna E. Rhine, 94, formerly of Rote, Pa., passed away February 6, 2021, at Valley View Nursing Home in Montoursville, where she had resided.
Charles Alfred Szybist, 92, of 1316 Walnut St., passed away on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 after contracting COVID-19. He spent his last days in the Valley View Nursing Center and died with his family at his side.
Darryl Wilson, 62, formerly of Philadelphia and Germany passed away Sunday January 31, 2021 at the Gatehouse Hospice in Williamsport.
