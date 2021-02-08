Lester H. Johnson passed away February 2, 2021, at the Gardens in Millville.

Michael E. Sanders, 54, of Muncy died Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at his home.

Uriah E. Derstine, 24, of 80 Preserve Road, Danville, was called home to be with Jesus on Thursday, February 4, 2021, in his home with his loving wife and parents by his side. He completed a courageous battle against cancer that lasted for over two years.

Steven P. Welteroth, 70, of Williamsport passed away on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

Harold E. Ruch, Sr., 80, of Williamsport passed away unexpectedly Monday, February 1, 2021 at home.

James Robert Marr, 75, of Loyalsock Township, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport.

Kathy L. Goditus, 70, of Montoursville passed away at Geisinger Medical Center on January 30, 2021.

Charles E. Glidewell, 92, of Muncy died Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Evangelical Hospital, Lewisburg.