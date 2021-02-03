Following is a list of recent obituaries published on our website.

For the full obituary click on the deceased's name.

To still receive individual obituaries on your Facebook feed, join our Facebook group "NCPA Obituaries & Notices" for regular updates.

Surphonia “Lisa” (Woods) Ousley, 59, of Williamsport went home with the Lord on Friday, January 29, 2021 at the Gatehouse.

Grady J. Miller, 19, of Turbotville passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 28, 2021.

Pauline S. Evancho, 95, of Jersey Shore passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021 at her home with her loving family by her side.

Asa P. Smith, Jr., 71, from White Deer Pike, passed away with his family by his side on Friday, January 29, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Judith "Judy" A. Smith, 78, of South Williamsport and formerly of Linden, passed away surrounded by family Thursday, January 14, 2021.

Beverly J. Walters, 79, of Hughesville passed away on Friday, January 29, 2021 at her home.

Carol F. Hutchins, 67, of Montoursville passed away on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport Regional Medical Center.

Jessica M. (Lear) Homler, 40, of Williamsport died unexpectedly Monday, February 1, 2021.

John Edward Reidy of Montoursville passed away peacefully Saturday, January 30, 2021.

Leona D. Maines, 82, of Avis passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021 at her home.

Dennis W. Jordan, 82, of Eagles Mere (previously of Conshohocken) passed away January 27, 2021 at Muncy Place Senior Communities.

Join our Facebook group "NCPA Obituaries & Notices" for regular updates.