Leonard Charles Eck died on February 20, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family.

M. Frances “Frannie” DeWald, 73, of Bloomsburg passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021 at Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital.

LaRue V. “Jim” Greenway, 95, of Montoursville passed away Monday, February 22, 2021 at the Gatehouse.

Caroline (Carol) D’Ottavio, born February 5, 1940 Brooklyn New York, went home to our heavenly father February 8, 2021. Carol was a resident at The Highland Care Center in Laporte, Pa.

Anne M. Devlin, 74, of Montoursville passed away Monday, February 22, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Peggy Ann Yost, 82, of 1231 Nittany Valley Drive, Bellefonte passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 23, 2021 in the Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College, surrounded by her family.

Tracy L. Welshans, 80, of Avis passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.

Tammy L. Saltsman, 47, of Williamsport passed away Sunday, February 14, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center.

Sandra L. Saltsman, 72, of Williamsport, passed away on February 17, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna.

George R. Steinbacher, 73, of Plunketts Creek Township died peacefully at home on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

Joan Louise Fischer, passed on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at The Williamsport Home.

Frederick W. "Fred" Pars, 88, of Williamsport passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport.

Galen William Seaman, Sr., 91, of Loyalsock passed away Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at his home.

Virginia M. “Ginny” Bower, 85, of South Williamsport died peacefully Thursday, February 18, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna.

