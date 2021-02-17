Following is a list of recent obituaries published on our website.

For the full obituary click on the deceased's name.

William C. McElroy, 64, of South Williamsport passed away on Friday, February 12, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna after a courageous fight with COVID.

Sulynn H. Liberti, 57, of Linden died Friday, February 12, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna after a long battle with various complications from her Diabetes.

Max M. Peacock, 90, of Williamsport passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at The Williamsport Home.

Elaine Petcavage Terrill, 69, of Carolina Beach, NC, passed away peacefully at home on February 1, 2021.

Robert L. Deuel, 72, of Jersey Shore passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.

William H. Wingfield, Jr., 81, of Hughesville passed away on Monday, February 8, 2021 at his home.

Betty V. Muir, 97, of Williamsport passed away on Friday, February 12, 2021 at Rose View Center.

Frank Klemovitch, 67, of Bastress Township passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport from complications due to liver disease.

Louis D. Dorwart, Sr., 92, of Jersey Shore passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.

Flora A. Cappelli, 85, of Williamsport died Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Rose View Center.

