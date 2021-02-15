Following is a list of recent obituaries published on our website.

Ruth A. Durkee, 99, of Muncy Valley died Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at The Gatehouse.

Ruth E. English, 91, of Williamsport died Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna.

Gloria M. (Mosteller) Huyck of Williamsport passed away peacefully at Manor Care South on February 4, 2021.

David F. Shink, 83, of Williamsport passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021 at home surrounded by his family.

David W. Leitch, 63, of Swissdale, born on March 10, 1957, the son of the late Alton Leitch and Thelma Quiggle Hague, passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

Joan L. Saar, 84, of Williamsport went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at ManorCare Health Services North.

Frank D. Foust, 91, a longtime resident of Muncy, died Thursday, February 11, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.

James J. Gregerson, 47, of S. Williamsport, passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.

Mary C. Piccolo, 93, of Loyalsock Twp. passed away peacefully at Valley View Nursing Center on February 9, 2021.

Lois Jane Henry, 97, of McElhattan, Pa. passed away February 13, 2021 at the UPMC Lock Haven Hospital.

William D. Woodring, 81, of Jersey Shore passed January 30, 2021 at his home.

Roland Eugene Parker, 82, of Williamsport passed away on February 10, 2021.

Harry R. Moreland, 81, of Hughesville died Thursday, February 11, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport.

Mary L. Mertes, 79, of Cogan Station passed away at home on February 10, 2021 surrounded by loving family.

