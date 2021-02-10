Following is a list of recent obituaries published on our website.

For the full obituary click on the deceased's name.

To still receive individual obituaries on your Facebook feed, join our Facebook group "NCPA Obituaries & Notices" for regular updates.

Shirley Stryker, 90, of Muncy and a resident of Wolf Run Village, Hughesville for the past three years, died Saturday, February 6, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.

Daniel E. Sayah Sr., 85, of Williamsport died at home on February 4, 2021.

David E. Wright, 78, of Duboistown passed away Friday, February 5, 2021, surrounded by family.

William H. Goodell, Jr., 92, of Williamsport passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021 at the Williamsport Home to join Irma, his beloved wife, in heaven. He was surrounded by his four children at the time of his passing.

Warren L. Whitmoyer, 83, of Unityville passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Joseph E. Harvey, Sr., 74, of Williamsport passed away Sunday, February 7, 2021 at the Gatehouse.

Dennis P. O’Brien of Milton, passed away peacefully on February 2, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Frances S. Bower, 92, of rural Milton passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021 at her home.

Doris T. D. Laylon, 92, of Muncy passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Friday, February 5, 2021 at home.

Join our Facebook group "NCPA Obituaries & Notices" for regular updates.