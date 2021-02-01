Following is a list of recent obituaries published on our website.

Charles R. Kerstetter, 86, of Allenwood passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at his home.

John W. Mundrick, 64, of Williamsport died peacefully January 27, 2021 at ManorCare North.

Joy Ann Weaver, 62, of 14 Homestead Drive, Mill Hall passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021, at home surrounded by her family.

Karen Sue Ranck, 73, of Montoursville, was welcomed into God's arms on Thursday, January 28, 2021 surrounded by her family.

Janet (Hatton) Bubb of Williamsport, born November 25, 1953, went to be with her Lord on January 28, 2021 after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

On January 21, 2021, Lonnie Branch, Jr. passed away at the age of 84. Stephen W. Shupp, Sr., 67, of Exchange passed away peacefully with his wife and children by his side on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. Frederick C. Fischer, 90, entered God’s heavenly kingdom on January 29, 2021, surrounded at home by his loving wife and all his children. George A. Stahl, 82, of Hughesville passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021 at home. Charlotte R. Breon, 91, of Haines City, Florida, formerly of Lock Haven passed away on January 27, 2021 at Savannah Court of Haines City. Edward Alden Stoner, 69, of Lock Haven, passed away on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at The Gatehouse Inpatient Hospice at UPMC Williamsport Divine Providence Campus after a long battle with cancer.

