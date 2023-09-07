Williamsport, Pa. — Norman L. "Norm" Hicks, 81, of Williamsport passed away on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at Heritage Springs Memory Care, Montoursville, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. He was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Carole A. "Frenchie" (Bower) Hicks on November 26, 2021.

Born on March 21, 1942 in Canton, he was a son of the late Charles and Ethel (Foulkrod) Hicks.

Norm was a 1960 graduate of Canton Junior Senior High School and attended Garden View Church of Christ. His love for cars led him to a successful career in the auto industry. He was the proud owner of Norm Hicks Auto World and he had previously worked at Kinley Subaru. His passion for automobiles extended beyond his professional life. Norman was a member of the auto dealer association and owned a race car named "Stormin Norman." His love for cars was only surpassed by his love for his family, friends, and food.

He is survived by his three sons, Norman Dwayne Hicks (Pam) of Williamsport, Eric T. Hicks (Kelly) of Midlothian, Virginia, and Dennis Lockcuff of South Carolina; two step-daughters, Kelly Fisher (Earl) of Moore Township and Cherie Brewer (Adrian Jr.) of Olin, North Carolina; three grandchildren, Nate (Gracie), Derrick (Jill), and Heith (Katie) Hicks; three step-grandchildren, Shannon Drury (Jason), Amber Hood, and Allison Hood (Andrew Carl); and six great-grandchildren, Noah, Deacon, Merri, Lee, Bo, and Harrison.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles and Kenneth Hicks and two sisters, ShelvaJean Harzinski and Sharon Horton.

A memorial service to honor the life of Norm will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 9 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home 1914 Memorial Avenue, Williamsport. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service at Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

A graveside service with a luncheon to follow will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Norm’s name to the Heritage Springs Memory Care Montoursville 878 Old Cement Rd, Muncy, PA 17756.

Online Condolences may be made on Norm’s obituary page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

