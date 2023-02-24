Williamsport, Pa. — Norman “Jake” LeVan, Jr., 91, died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 at Williamsport Hospital with loved ones by his side. He was a 70 year resident of Williamsport until retiring to Muncy.

Mr. LeVan was preceded in death by his wife, the former Elizabeth “Betty” Valimont, and both of their children, Michael LeVan of Williamsport and Cynthia Tedesco of Ft. Pierce, Florida.

He is survived by a sister, Mrs. Grace Kinley of Williamsport; three grandchildren, Mrs. Amber Razey of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Mark James III of Miami, Florida, and Evan Tedesco of Denver, Colorado; five great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

Mr. LeVan, son of Norman & Josephine LeVan, served in the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S. Worcester during the Korean War. After his service ended, he returned to Williamsport and worked as a barber before retiring from Textron Lycoming after 30 years.

He remained active in the church and was a life member of the Leroy O. Buck Post 7863 VFW, The American Legion, and the USS Worcester Association.

Jake enjoyed his antique automobile and motorcycle collection. He was a charter member of The Susquehannock Region of the Automobile Club of America and a member of the Chapter “M” Gold Wing Road Riders Association Motorcycle Club.

Mr. LeVan is being cared for by Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, and will be laid to rest with his family at Fairview Cemetery, Montgomery. A graveside service will be held in the spring.

To share a memory or sign a register book, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Norman LeVan, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.