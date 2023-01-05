Mill Hall, Pa. — Norman E. Johnson, 81, of Mill Hall passed away peacefully on January 3, 2023 at The Gatehouse in Williamsport with family by his side.

Norm was born on February 10, 1941 at home in Jersey Shore to the late Effie Welshans and Eugene Spong.

He was a 1959 graduate of Jersey Shore High School. He owned Norm’s Body Shop in Avis and Jersey Shore before opening The Kar Lot in Mill Hall.

Norm’s hobbies included collecting Gravely tractors and joking around with family and friends. His true passion was flying and his Piper Comanche planes. He was very proud to find and restore the very first Comanche built at Piper, SN #1-PA 24.

Norm is survived by his wife Margaret “Peg,” who he married July 4, 1989. He is also survived by his daughter Sherry D’Alessandro (Joe Posada) of Mill Hall, son Scot Johnson (Terry Tibbens) of Linden, and stepdaughters Rhonda (Roger) Bird of Bellefonte and Tracy (Robert) Smith of Lock Haven. Grandchildren include Adria (Tim) Wilson, Billy (Kira) Rickard, Connor (Maddie) Schrecongost, Courtney (Dale) Kurtz, Tyler Dauberman, and Jacob and Logan Smith. He was also blessed with two great grandchildren, Ceria D’Alessandro and Miles Rickard.

Along with his parents, Norm was preceded in death by his stepfathers Marty Johnson and Barry Welshans, infant daughter Brenda, and brother Dale Johnson.

A funeral Service for Norman E. Johnson will be held Sunday, January 8, 2023, at 3 p.m. in the Gedon Funeral Home, 121 West Main St. Lock Haven, PA 17745. Officiating will be Pastor P. Franklin Hartzel, retired Methodist Minister. Family and friends will be received in the funeral home Sunday at 1 p.m. until time of service. Interment will be in the Oval cemetery at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be sent to the Piper Aviation Museum, 1 Piper Way, Lock Haven, PA 17745 or the Rote United Methodist Church, 102 Beagle Road, Mill Hall, PA 17751.

Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.gedonfuneralhomes.com or Gedon Funeral Homes Facebook Page.

