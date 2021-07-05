Hughesville -- Norman C. “Poppy” Baysore, 65, of Hughesville passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Muncy Valley Hospital.

Norman was born June 20, 1956 in Muncy and is the son of the late Robert Clayton and the late Betty Lois (Temple) Baysore. Norman married Connie J. (Derrick) Baysore on September 30, 2005 and shared 15 years of marriage.

Norman retired on May 3, 2021, after working 25 years at Thermal Product Solutions and five years at the Muncy Valley Hospital. Norman loved working with the people at Muncy Valley Hospital. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren, going to his grandchildren’s basketball games, soccer games and dance recitals. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, the outdoors, his Goldwing motorcycle, NASCAR and working on his Kubota tractor. Norman was a skilled metal fabricator who would relax by going boating, traveling, going to concerts with his wife and spending time at the river lot with his family.

He is survived by his wife; Connie J. (Derrick) Baysore, three sons; Michael C. Baysore of Las Vegas, Brian N. (Jazzmin) Baysore of South Williamsport, Justin R. (Ashley) Baysore of New Bloomfield, a stepson Bradley D. (Rebecca) Golder of Hughesville, a stepdaughter; Laura J. (Heath) Miller of Muncy, two sisters; Mary-Kay Camp of Montoursville, Roxanne Stryker of Hughesville, a brother; Lester Baysore of Milton, thirteen grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. on Monday, July 5 at Twin Hills Church of the Nazarene, 588 Cemetery Road, Muncy, with Pastor Matthew A. Waggoner officiating. Family and friends may call from 9:30-11 a.m. on Monday at the church. The family request that all who are attending on Monday to wear casual clothing.

Family will provide flowers so that memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to defray funeral expenses.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

