Hughesville — Norma R. Hunter, 87, of Hughesville died Monday, May 30, 2022 at her granddaughter's home.

Born September 7, 1934 in Benton, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Charles Swank and Ethel (Miller) Swank.

Norma loved working in her flower garden, her cat "Ferd," puzzles, reading, and spending time with her family. Most people will remember Norma as a kind and good hearted person who put others first.

Norma is survived by two sons, Mark (Tammy) Hunter, of Elizabethtown and David (Linda) Hunter, of Montoursville; a brother Martin Swank of Berwick; two grandchildren, Adrian Hunter, of Williamsport, and Amanda Williams of Hughesville; two great grandchildren, Olivia Williams and Hunter Williams; and two step grandchildren, Tara Gruber and Justin Katzmaier

In addition to her parents, Norma was preceded in death by her husband Richard A. Hunter on May 16, 2007, a son, Richard A. Hunter; three brothers, Robert Swank, James Swank, and Charles Swank; two sisters, Dorothy Swank and Janice Rhoads.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022 at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 East Water Street, Hughesville, with Pastor Doug Mellott officiating. A private burial will be held at Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy at a later date. Friends may call from 9 - 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

