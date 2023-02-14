Hughesville, Pa. — Norma Mae (Holmes) Whitmoyer, age 89, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Heritage Springs in Lewisburg.

Born May 23, 1933 to Jasper and Lena (Weaver) Holmes in Penn Township, Lycoming County, Norma was one of eleven children. She is survived by her youngest sister, Mildred (Dean) Schreffler of Muncy.

A mother of five children, Norma is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Carl, and two sons, Robert E. and Rodney K. (Cindy); and her siblings, Warren Holmes, Chester Bruce Holmes, Oliver Wendell Holmes, Herbert Carl Holmes, Anna Blanche Frantz, Myra Derrick, Clara Jane Bower, Nellie Budman, and Grace Swisher.

A daughter, Roberta Shue (Greg Swenson), lives in York, Pa. A son, David (Julie), resides in Muncy and a son, Darwin, resides in Tamaqua, Pa. There are six grandchildren: Eric, Brad (Jennifer), Laurie, Lisa, and Timothy as well as several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

A member of the greatest generation, Norma understood the importance of hard work. Along with her siblings, she learned out of necessity how to plant and harvest crops, drive horses and later a tractor, raise and butcher livestock, and bake bread and pies. Mealtimes were rarely limited to the immediate family. Friends, neighbors, siblings, and 32 nieces and nephews frequently visited and never came empty handed.

Among the many highlights of her life were picnics, making homemade ice cream, family reunions, yard sales, Halloween, and local carnivals. Norma and her husband also enjoyed hosting friends and family at their Nordmont cabin on weekends.

Norma was proud of her education in a one-room school house. She married at age 17 and dedicated her life to being a wife and mother. She did not hesitate to also work outside the home. Norma held several part-time and full-time jobs including housekeeping, manufacturing, janitorial, and lab specimen transport. She also achieved certification as a nursing assistant.

Norma proudly attended Moreland Community Church. In September 2022, she joined several nieces and nephews along with her youngest brother and sister to celebrate the Holmes Family Reunion. Norma will be greatly missed for her wit, sense of humor, and strong determination to remain independent.

There will be a visitation from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 4 at Moreland Community Church, where a celebration of Norma’s life will be held at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow in Moreland Lutheran Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to the Moreland Community Church.

The family expresses their deep appreciation to the entire staff of Heritage Springs Memory Care, the Nursing Team, and Volunteers of Hospice of Evangelical, Dr. Kathryn Giorgini and Dr. Jon Gabrielsen.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hughesville Funeral Home & Cremation Svcs Inc, 5069 Route 220 Hwy, Hughesville. To share a memory or condolence for the family please visit www.hughesvillefuneralhome.com.

