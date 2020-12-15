Limestone Township -- Norma L. Winter, 84, of Limestone Township passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at The Williamsport Home.

Born October 12, 1936 in Williamsport, she was a daughter to the late Henderson Robbins and the former Mildred Moore. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister Carol Brooks, and a brother, Charles Robbins.

Norma worked as a Program Administrator at the Tri County Office of the Aging, up until her retirement at 62. She was a member of the NippenoseValley Bible Fellowship.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph F. Winter; they were united in marriage on April 12, 1958. Also surviving is her daughter, Lisa M. Winter of Chicago; two brothers, Paul (Judy) Robbins of Ulster, Pa. and James (Betty) Robbins of Ulster; and two sisters, Doris Ott of Lynchburg, Virginia, and Amy Saal of Lancaster, Pa.

A private family graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, December 18, 2020 at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Bastress.

Memorial contributions in Norma’s memory can be made to the American Heart Association at http://www.heart.org and/or to Nippenose Valley Bible Fellowship Church at 92 Schoolhouse Road, Jersey Shore, PA 17740.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore, PA. To leave your fondest memories of condolences to Norma’s family, please visit www.WelkerFuneralHome.com.