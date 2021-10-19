Linden -- Norma L. Waltz, 94, of Linden passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.

Born January 6, 1927 in Williamsport, she was the daughter to the late LaRue Baker and the former Grayce Newcomer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert E. Stroup; second husband, Kenneth S. Waltz; infant daughter, Mary Stroup; and a son, Victor Stroup.

Norma was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Jersey Shore. Throughout the years, she had worked as a seamstress for several companies. With the encouragement of her stepson, David Waltz, she volunteered at UPMC Susquehanna for many years. She finally retired at the young age of 92.

She is survived by her children, Robert (Donna) Stroup of Ohio, David (Penny) Stroup of New York, and Becky (Jeff) Frank of Jersey Shore; a daughter-in-law, Betsy Stroup of Tennessee; grandchildren, Erin (Megan) Stroup, Shannon Stroup, Heather (Josh) Schlein, Abbie Frank, Megan Frank (Devon Wilson), Steve (Kali) Stroup, and Justin Stroup; and 7 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.

In memory of Norma, the family simply asks for you to live like Norma: makeup and jewelry on no matter what, always have somewhere to go tomorrow, and most importantly, eat the dessert!

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

www.WelkerFuneralHome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Norma Waltz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



