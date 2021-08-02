Muncy -- Norma “Jean” Laird, 84, a longtime resident of Muncy, died Friday, July 30, 2021 at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, Lewisburg.

Born November 16, 1936 in Muncy, she was the daughter of the late Harold B. and Marion G. (Laurenson) Kilgus. She and her husband, Raymond H. Laird, celebrated 40 years of marriage before his death July 10, 1995.

Jean was a 1954 graduate of Muncy High School. She spent her early years caring for and raising her family.

She was of the Methodist faith.

Jean enjoyed puzzles, reading, cat watching and listening to country music. She loved spending time with her family, watching her grandchildren’s sporting events, and was proficient with current technology to keep in touch with family and friends.

Surviving are two daughters Bonnie Glidewell and her husband, Gary, of Muncy, and Heather Shnyder and her husband, Richard, of Montgomery; four grandchildren, Cameron Kriner and his wife, Greta, Corey Kriner and his wife, Maci, Garrett Shnyder and his wife Nicole, and Emily Shnyder; and four great-grandchildren, Cameron Kriner Jr., Max Shnyder, Claire Kriner and Grant Shnyder.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 5 in the Muncy Cemetery with Rev. Marian K. Anderson, chaplain at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, officiating.

The family suggests contributions in Jean’s memory be made to the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Rd. Williamsport, PA 17701.

