Muncy, Pa. — Norma Jean Gresh, 89, of Muncy passed away on Monday, February 20, 2023 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born May 23, 1933 in Elimsport, she was a daughter of the late William and Lois (Dunn) McCormick. On April 4, 1953, she married Paul F. Gresh. Together they celebrated 37 years of marriage before his death.

Norma was a graduate and a Valedictorian of the 1950 class of Montgomery-Clinton High School. She worked for over 20 years at the former Value City and spent 20 years as a loving stay-at-home mother.

She was a member of St. Andrew Lutheran Church, Muncy, where she was a former Sunday School teacher. Norma was a member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority for over 50 years serving as a former treasurer, secretary, and president. She was also a member of the Muncy Women’s Club, a pinochle card club, and a former Cub Scout leader.

Norma enjoyed sewing and painting with water colors. She took great pride in still mowing her own lawn at the age of 89.

Surviving are four children and their spouses, Steve and Cindy Gresh, of Watsontown, Mike and Joyce Gresh, of Jewett City, Connecticut, Cheryl and Jeff Huff, of Dillsburg and Brian and Kelly Gresh, of Calhoun, Louisiana; a brother, Keith McCormick, of Elimsport; a sister, Eleanor Taylor, of Muncy; seven grandchildren, Amy Macleod, Chris Gresh, Bethany McCloskey, Jared Huff, Rachel Huff-Doria, Sarah Gresh and Sophie Gresh; and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a granddaughter, Megan Gresh; a sister, Jeanette Lynch; and a brother, William McCormick.

Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, February 25 at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 201 S. Main St., Muncy, where the funeral will be held at 11 a.m. with her pastor, the Rev. Ben Lander, officiating.

Burial will follow in the Muncy Cemetery.

The family welcomes flowers, however, if desired memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 201 S. Main St., Muncy, PA 17756.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Norma Gresh as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

