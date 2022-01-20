Williamsport -- Norma J. "Janie" Geasey, 89, of Williamsport died Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 at the Embassy of Loyalsock.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Robert W. Geasey on March 29, 2014.

Born Jan. 25, 1932 in Williamsport, she was the daughter of the late Carl A. and Clara (Enterline) Waldeisen.

Janie was a graduate of South Williamsport Area High School. She was a member of the former Trinity United Methodist Church and enjoyed taking care of her flowers.

Surviving are three sons, Dennis G. Geasey of Hepburnville, John R. and Clint B. Geasey both of Williamsport; six grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson.

A funeral service to honor the life of Janie will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 24 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home 1914 Memorial Avenue, Williamsport. Burial will follow in Buchanan Cemetery. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. until time of service at Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made in Norma’s name to her son John Geasey at 1201 Park Avenue, Williamsport, PA 17701.

