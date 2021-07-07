Allenwood -- Norma J. Hill, 79, of Allenwood passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Jack E. Hill.

Born December 15, 1941 in Phillipsburg she was a daughter of the late John and Loula (Maines) Shimmel and Jack and Claire (Maines) Maggs.

Norma was a graduate of South Williamsport High School. She worked at Liberty Mutual for over 20 years. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and enjoyed reading, crosswords, crafting, shopping and playing cards with friends. She loved flowers and tending her garden. Above all else, Norma loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to her husband are three children, Jackie Emerick (Ron) of Montoursville, Vicki Anderson (David) of Orrstown, and Garth Hill (Dana) of Arona; seven grandchildren, Taylor Emerick and Rachel Kling (Steven), Eli, Ian, Lea and Tad Anderson and Katie Hill; seven great-grandchildren, Mia and Myles Kling, Ashlyn, Kena and Shelby Anderson, and Aiden and Willow Hill; a brother and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a daughter, Jennifer Hill, four brothers and a sister.

A viewing will be held 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 8 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street Williamsport. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.

Online condolences may be made on Norma’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Norma Hill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



