Williamsport -- Nora Lee Galligher (nee Wodrig) died at the age of 61 on November 9, 2021 at UMPC Susquehanna Williamsport

Born January 21, 1960, in Williamsport, she was the daughter of the late Rev. Oscar Wodrig, and Rev. Barbara Wodrig of Williamsport.

Surviving in addition to her mother are two sons, Jason and Joshua Gee of Williamsport; her companion John Gee of Williamsport; and two brothers Daniel Lee Wodrig and Dr. Michael Lee Wodrig.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Lee Wodrig.

At the request of the family, services and burial will be private.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Crouse Funeral Home.

