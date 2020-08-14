Duboistown -- Nora E. Brown, 94, of Duboistown passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Valley View Nursing Center.

She is survived by her loving husband of 72 years, Waldron C. Brown.

Born May 3, 1926 in West Milton, she was a daughter of the late Eugene B. and Ruth (Haywood) Keefer.

Nora was a 1944 graduate of Williamsport High School. She was a member of Duboistown United Methodist Church and the TOPS Club. She worked as a bookkeeper and secretary for Prudential and New York Life Insurance Companies for 18 years. Nora enjoyed quilting and spending time with her family.

Surviving in addition to her husband are her children, Eloise N. Keithan (Mark), of Watsontown, LuAnn E. Fry (Craig), of Cogan Station, and Russell W. Brown (Lillian) of Harrisburg; five grandchildren, Jessica Lorenz (Karl), Cassandra Como (Neil), Rebecca Warner (Terry), Bethany Barnhart (Erik), and Rachel Walters (Ian); seven great grandchildren; one brother, Eugene Keefer (Judy), of Athens.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Helen Jean Betts.

Services will be held privately with burial in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Nora’s name to the Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o Home Care and Hospice, 1001 Grampian Blvd, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. Online condolences may be made under Nora’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.