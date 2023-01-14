Montgomery, Pa. — Nonnie Jo Pearson, 76, formerly of Montgomery, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Watsontown Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

Born October 2, 1946 in Danville, she was the daughter of the late Otis and Hannah (Smith) Rissel.

Nonnie graduated from high school in Phoenix, Arizona. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, making ceramics, and had a knack for all arts and craft projects.

She liked being outdoors and going camping. Nonnie truly enjoyed cooking and baking for her entire family. She cherished all the time she could spend with her family and loved her grandchildren.

She is survived by her three children: Lori A. Whitaker, of West Virginia, Ericka L. Gravis, of New York, and Michael W. Pearson, of Virginia; three grandchildren: Amanda and Zackery Whitaker, both of Michigan, and Matthew Pearson, of Pennsylvania; two brothers: Ronald (Hahn) Rissel, of Arizona, and David (Gloria) Rissel, of Pennsylvania; one sister: Diana Eck, of Texas; and several nieces and nephews.

Services and burial will take place at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Nonnie Pearson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.