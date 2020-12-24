Jersey Shore -- Nona Fryer Marshall left this world on December 21, 2020. She was almost 95 years old and lived a life filled with love, wittiness, and laughter.

She was born on January 10, 1926 in Clearfield, but thereafter called Jersey Shore her home. She frequently stated that she would never want to live anywhere else (except a 20-year stint in her beloved Waterville home). She spoke lovingly about her parents, Jacob and Vada (Diem) Fryer and regaled us with stories about them throughout the years.

She was predeceased by all 9 of her siblings, and as she aged she could hardly wait to meet them again. They were brothers Alvin, Fred, Earl, Linn, Glenn, Dale, and Lloyd Fryer and sisters Ruth McCloskey and Marjorie Burford. Nonie was also predeceased by her husband, Charles J. Marshall.

Nonie graduated from Jersey Shore High School in 1944 and told many tales of shenanigans with her friends.

In 1953 she married Chuck and together they built their first home. Once children arrived, Nona’s focus was forever after on caring for and loving her family. Her 3 children survive to cherish memories, Douglas W. (Judy) Marshall of Austin, Texas, Vada Ruth (Gil) Vierra of South Williamsport, and James J. (Angie) Marshall of Fleetwood. She is also survived by 3 previous sons-and-daughters-in-law that she continued to love and call family, Christopher P. Eck of Jersey Shore, Cindy Marshall of Cabool, Missouri and LuAnne Martin of Douglassville. Nonie had 7 grandchildren that she could not have loved more! They are Carly (Dan) Greenwald, Lindsay (Mike) Eck Burgess, Kristen (Steve) Sweigert, Daniel (Ashley) Marshall, C. Jacob Marshall, Jas Marshall and Abbey Dinger.

The sweetest of her family legacy were her nine great-grandchildren, Stella and Warren Greenwald, Vada and Piper Burgess, Charlie and Kennedy Sweigert and Roland, Sammi, and Cora Marshall.

Nonie spent most of her life caring for her family, but her longest and favorite work experience was at the Jersey Shore High School cafeteria. She was a fun and vivacious person who liked to visit friends, have tea parties, play cards, sing, spell backwards, travel to see the grandkids, and especially, serve God through working at and helping her lifelong church, Trinity United Methodist in Jersey Shore. She was happiest working in the kitchen there, going to Sunday School and giving of herself to whatever was needed.

A memorial service will be held at her church at a later date and her ashes will be buried in the Jersey Shore Cemetery. Please make any memorial contributions to Trinity United Methodist Church, 1407 Allegheny Street, Jersey Shore, PA 17740. To all who loved Nonie, sing a song, make a funny face, and have a good laugh.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

