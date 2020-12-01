Hughesville -- Nina M. Houseknecht, 76, of Hughesville died Saturday, November 28, 2020 at her home.

Born April 28, 1944 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Ellis E. and Edith V. (Miller) Davis.

Nina was employed at the former GTE Sylvania, Montoursville, for over 20 years. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially Friday night dinners and taking rides. Nina also loved her many pets and enjoyed knitting and crocheting.

Surviving are three sons, Keith D. (Brenda) Pittinger of Montoursville, Kurt E. (Stephanie) Pittinger of Montoursville, and Charles W. (Renee) Rager III of Muncy; a sister, Debbie (David) Hensler of Cogan Station; a brother, Howard (Janet) Davis of Muncy; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents Nina was preceded in death by two brothers, Tom and Charles Davis.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.