Williamsport -- Nina L. Dempsey, 88, of Williamsport passed peacefully on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Surviving is her devoted and loving husband of 71 years, Thomas W. Dempsey, Sr.

Born Nov. 22, 1932 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Lynn Womer, Sr. and Lucy (Ribando) Womer.

Nina attended Williamsport High School. She worked as a salesclerk at the former Britt’s Department Store and as a tips staff at the Lycoming County Courthouse.

Nina was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church. She was a former member of the Williamsport Tennis Club and enjoyed sports and supporting her family at their athletic events. Most of all she loved and cherished spending time with her family.

Surviving in addition to her husband are a son, Thomas W. Dempsey, Jr. (Bekki), of Hanover; three daughters, Cheryl L. Dempsey, of Williamsport, Karen L. Logue (Pat), of Hanover and Linda L. Dempsey, of Williamsport; four grandchildren, Ryan Logue (Leeann), Sean Logue (Michaela), Katie Dempsey and Jennifer Baxter (Ben); five great-grandchildren; dear friends, Ann and John Diggan, Mary Schemery and Dawn Sweeley and beloved dog, Zoi.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Lynn Womer, Jr. and her twin sister Nancy Eck.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 11 at St. Ann Catholic Church, 1305 Northway Rd., Williamsport with the Rev. John Chmil officiating. Please adhere to mask wearing and social distancing guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Nina’s name to the Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o Home Care and Hospice 1001 Grampian Blvd. Williamsport, PA 17701 or to a charity of donor’s choice.

