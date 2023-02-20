Williamsport, Pa. — Nicole E. Snyder, 6, of Williamsport was carried to heaven in the arms of the angels in 2016 and her sister, Jasmine J. Snyder, 4, also of Williamsport, was carried by the angels to heaven in 2017. They were the beloved daughters of Joshua J. Snyder, of Muncy.

Nicole was born in Lititz on January 23, 2010. She was a sweet and loving big sister who loved all things purple.

Jasmine was born in Lititz on November 11, 2012. She was a sweet natured sister who loved all things pink.

In their brief time here on earth, they brought immense joy to their family.

Surviving in addition to their father is a brother, Jesse Snyder, of Williamsport; a half-brother Lucas Snyder of Williamsport; grandparents Robert Snyder of Williamsport, Betty Jo Snyder of Muncy, and Paul Moser; an uncle Mitchell Snyder of Williamsport, and several extended family members who are all brokenhearted by this loss.

Joining them in heaven is their grandmother, Teresa Moser, and a half-sister, Emma Rose Snyder.

A Service of Remembrance will be held Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Community Baptist Church, 1853 State Route 87, Montoursville, with Chris Santalucia officiating. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hughesville Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc, 5069 Route 220 Hwy, Hughesville. To share a condolence or memory with the family please visit www.hughesvillefuneralhome.com.

