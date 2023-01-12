Lock Haven, Pa. — On January 6, 2023, the Lord called Nickolas Aaron Russell home just a few weeks shy of his 28th birthday, due to complications from diabetes.

Nick was born February 11, 1995 in Lock Haven and welcomed into this world by his parents, Laurie Russell and Dale Hook, but on the day he left this world, he was met in Heaven by his grandfather, Marlin Russell and Aunt Patricia Willits.

He currently resided in Wilkes Barre with his girlfriend, Tori Romanosky.

Nick was a 2013 graduate of Central Mountain High School, and was currently employed by Wilkes Barre General Hospital as a security officer. He was well liked at the hospital, and his friendly demeanor made the workplace a joy for his colleagues and peers, as well as those visiting the medical center. His absence in Wilkes Barre will be felt for quite some time.

Special Olympics held a special place in Nick's heart, and he was proud of his years as a volunteer in the group. He looked forward to the time he spent with the athletes not only as a coach and mentor, but also as their friend.

Nick had a big heart with a personality to match. He truly left his mark on anyone who had the pleasure of meeting him, and had a strong sense of loyalty to all of his family and friends.

Perhaps his greatest loyalty was bestowed to his nephew Wyatt. From the time he knew Wyatt was on the way, he was excited. When Nick was with Wyatt, he turned into a kid himself, playing on the playground, keeping secrets from mom, and buying him candy and sweets. Anything that Wyatt wanted, Nick would make sure he got it. Wyatt affectionately called him "BubBub," and will never forget his best friend.

Nick's last photo on social media was of him smiling, holding his ginger cat, Dobby, who will greatly miss him.

In addition to his mother Laurie Russell, and father Dale (Teri) Hook; Nick is survived by his sister, Kase Russell; his nephew Wyatt Mincer; and his brother Mike Hook. Also surviving are his maternal grandmother, Barb Russell and paternal grandmother, Connie Nolan, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Nick was blessed to have bonus family members in this world, and is survived by his bonus dad, Rob Borner and bonus brothers and sisters, Conner Borner, Sarah Snider, Zach Snider, and Adam Snider.

There will be a celebration of Nick Russell's life on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at the Redeye Center at 516 & 1/2 Canal Street, Flemington, Pennsylvania 17745.

Family will be welcoming guests from noon - 4 p.m., with services starting at 1 p.m.

Following the services there will be time of fellowship, where friends and family can celebrate Nick's memory by sharing stories or just visiting with each other.

Refreshments will be provided.

Online condolences may be shared on Nick's memorial page.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to one of the following organizations, that Nick supported, in his name:

Pennsylvania Special Olympics:

https://specialolympicspa.org/support/ways-to-give

Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation :

https://www.jdrf.org/donate/

