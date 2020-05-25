Jersey Shore -- Nicholas A. Peluso, 88, of Jersey Shore passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at Manor Care.

Born May 8, 1932 in Jersey Shore, he was a son to the late Anthony Peluso and the former Lena Poleto. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Nikki Lynn Peluso

Nick was a 1950 graduate of Jersey Shore High School and played on the 1949 football team. Nick honorably served his country in the United States Coast Guard. He was a member of the St. Luke's Catholic Church and the Jersey Shore Lions Club. Nick was a barber in Jersey Shore since 1968 and was an avid Penn State Fan. Earlier in his life he worked at the original Cellini Sub shop in Williamsport.

He is survived by his loving wife, the former Theresa N. Staccone. They were united in marriage on October 10, 1954. Also surviving are two sons, Michael A. (Patricia) Peluso of South Williamsport and N. Jeffrey Peluso of Jersey Shore; a daughter, Barbara Jo Peluso of North Carolina; a brother, David J. (Jean) Peluso of Jersey Shore; and three grandchildren, Alexander, Bettina, and Kiley Ray.

Funeral Mass will be private. He will be laid to rest in the Jersey Shore Cemetery. Father Bert Kozen will officiate.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

www.WelkerFuneralHome.com