Williamsport -- Nicholas A. Calvert, 34, transcended into the hearts and souls of his loved ones on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

Born December 2, 1987 in Williamsport, he is a son of Gregory Calvert (Susan) of Jersey Shore and DeAnn (Santalucia) Johnson (Timothy) of Williamsport.

Nicholas graduated from Williamsport High School in 2006 and Lycoming College in 2010 where he received his degree in Business Management. He worked at Boost Mobile where he was a dedicated employee.

While in high school, Nicholas was on the track and field team and was captain of the football team his senior year. He also played football at Lycoming College and was a member of the 2008 MAC championship team.

Nicholas had a big heart and would do anything for any one. He will be sadly missed by his family and many friends.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his siblings; Kaitlyn A. Calvert of Harrisburg, Cassandra N. Nieto of Williamsport, Justin L. Johnson (Tracy) of Virginia Beach, Timothy J. Johnson (Kanae) of Japan and Christine M. Kita of Fredericksburg, Virginia; Nieces and nephews, Logan, Mia and Jonah Nieto, Austin, Madelyn, Mackenzie Johnson, Jett and Aylah Johnson, aunts, uncles, cousins and a multitude of friends.

He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.

A funeral service to honor the life of Nicholas will be held Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesday at Sanders.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Nicholas’ name to the Abraham Howard Memorial Scholarship C/O Williamsport Area School District Education Foundation, 2780 West Fourth Street, Williamsport, PA 17701

