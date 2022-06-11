South Williamsport — Nelson B. Silverstrim, Jr., 97, of South Williamsport, a former resident of the Nippenose Valley Village, died Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Embassy of Loyalsock, Montoursville.

Born December 17, 1924 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Nelson B. Sr. and Ethel (March) Silverstrim. Nelson was married to his first wife, the former Doris Webb, from March 17, 1945 until her death in 1998. He celebrated 21 years of marriage with his second wife, the former Ruth Meckley, who recently preceded him in death on May 19, 2022.

Nelson graduated from Williamsport High School in 1942 and received an associate degree from the former Williamsport Technical Institute, now Penn College. He then enlisted in the Navy and served for the duration of the Second World War. Nelson was stationed in the ammunitions dump in Hawthorn, Nevada at the beginning of the war, and later received training in Washington D.C. as a hard hat deep sea diver, trained in mine disposal. Nelson attained the ranks of 2nd Class Mine-man and 2nd Class Deep Sea Diver before discharge.

A printer by trade, Nelson retired from the Sun Gazette newspaper in 1989, where he worked in the composing room since the early 1950s. Nelson formerly worked for the Grit Publishing Co, and in the late 1970s co-owned and operated Miller’s Silver Press in Jersey Shore. He and his wife Doris also ran a small grocery store in South Williamsport in the late 1950s.

From the early 1950s through the early 1980s, Nelson coached and/or organized baseball teams at all levels in the local area, including Pony League, Little League, Senior Little League, Legion, and adult “semipro.”

He held memberships in the Williamsport Consistory, the Zafar Grotto, the Jersey Shore Elks #1057, LaBelle Vallee Lodge No. 232, F. & A.M., and the Irem Temple, Wilkes-Barre.

An avid bowler, on March 29, 1958, Nelson became the seventh bowler in the 34 year history of the Lycoming Bowling Association to bowl a 300 game. He was elected to the Lycoming County Bowling Association Hall of Fame in 1979. In 2011, Nelson bowled in his 61st USBC (formerly ABC) National Championship Tournament, reaching 22nd place on the all-time total pin fall list. At that time there were only 11 bowlers in the 110-year history of the Tournament who had bowled in more tournaments.

Surviving are four sons, Nelson B. III (Kathy), of Monticello, N.Y., John (Brenda), Gary (Karen) and Andy (Diann), all of South Williamsport; five step children, Nancy M. Remy, of Oley, Pa., James G. (Kathy) Meckley, of Loyalsock Township, John L. (Pascale) Meckley, of Binghamton, N.Y., David W. (Mary) Meckley, of Longboat Key, Fla. and Carol Meckley, of Pennsdale; two sisters, Alma (Mrs. Christian Nau), of Bear Creek, Alabama, and Mary (Mrs. Cortland Bigelow), of Williamsport; eight grandchildren; seven step grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, and three step great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and two wives, he was predeceased by his brother Ralph and two sisters, Margaret (Mrs. Tom Dunlap) and Doris (Mrs. William Rall).

Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 16 at Messiah Lutheran Church, 324 Howard St., South Williamsport, where a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. with Vicar Carol Johnson officiating.

Burial will follow in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests that contributions in Nelson’s memory be made to Messiah Lutheran Church, 324 Howard St., South Williamsport, PA 17702.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

