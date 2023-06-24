South Williamsport, Pa. — Nellie B. Fisher, 98, of South Williamsport passed on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at Jersey Shore Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation.

She was born in Williamsport on April 20, 1925, a daughter to the late Louis and Nellie (Liddic) Bausinger.

She worked as a machine operator for Lycoming Braid for 50 years before her retirement in 1997. As the wife of a career Navy man, Nellie lived in Providence, Rhode Island and Mantua, New Jersey before settling back in her home county of Lycoming in South Williamsport.

Nellie very much enjoyed going on car rides in the country, reading, and knitting.

Her husband of 40 years, Harold Henry Fisher, Jr., preceded her in death on August 8, 1990.

She is survived by their daughter, Debra L. (Guy) Shaffer of Jersey Shore; grandchildren Valerie (Matthew) Kieffer, Sarah (David) Crust, Christina (Willis) Cordell, and Zachary Fisher; great-grandchildren Joshua Nichols, Owen Crust, Abigal Nichols, Ashley Nichols, Aspen Crust, Amiyah Crust, Eddie Dwyer, Caleb Dwyer, and A.J. Dwyer; one great-great grandson Nathan Snyder; sisters, Shirly Livermore, Sandy Muffley, Connie McGee, and Lois Geyer.

In addition to her parents and husband, Harold Henry Fisher, Jr., she is preceded in death by her son, Thomas Fisher, as well as 9 siblings.

At Nellie’s request, there will be no services. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

