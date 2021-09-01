Turbotville -- Nellie A. Fulmer, 95, of Turbotville passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center.

Born April 9, 1926 in Turbot Township, Northumberland County, she was the daughter of the late David W. and Mary (Shoemaker) Armstrong. On February 9, 1946 she married Robert E. Fulmer and they celebrated 59 years of marriage until his death September 6, 2005.

She was a 1944 graduate of Milton High School and had worked at Turbotville National Bank for thirty years.

She was a member of Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, Turbotville and enjoyed making hand-made greeting cards.

Surviving are a son, Jere Fulmer and his wife Wanda of Turbotville; four daughters: Pat Wilver of Turbotville; Carol Frey and her husband David of New Columbia; Nancy Deitrick and her husband Jim of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Jan Meckley and her husband Wayne in Missouri; 9 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death besides her husband was a brother, David W. Armstrong, Jr. and three sisters: Angeline Ranck, Della Mae Noll, and Edith Snyder.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, 10275 State Route 44, Watsontown where a memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. with her minister, Pastor Donald Snyder, officiating. Burial in Highland Cemetery, New Columbia, will be held at the family's convenience.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville.

