Jersey Shore, Pa. — In Loving Memory of Neil H. Lehman

Neil H. Lehman, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2023 at the age of 92.

He was born on June 4, 1931 in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania to the late Ralph Lehman and Esta (Miller) Lehman. Neil's passing leaves a void in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

Throughout his life, Neil dedicated himself to hard work and perseverance. In his early years, he worked for Westinghouse Supply Co., Hammermill Paper Co., and Breon Lehman Trailer Sales. Later on, Neil served as a Police Officer at Lock Haven University, where he proudly protected and served the community.

Neil had a variety of interests that brought him joy and fulfillment. He served as a Deputy Game Protector from 1955 to 1994, passionately contributing to wildlife conservation. In his free time, Neil found solace in gardening and enjoyed spending leisurely days out on the golf course. He was also known for his handy skills and had a natural talent for fixing things.

Neil proudly served in the United States Navy and was a devoted member of Phelps Chapel United Methodist Church. His faith and dedication to his church community were unwavering.

Neil is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Lehman and Esta (Miller) Lehman, his son David Lehman, his brother Ralph Lehman, his sister Jacque Frey, and his sister Dorothy Carnevale. He will be deeply missed by his beloved wife of 70 years, Amy A. (Gettys) Lehman, whom he married on October 17, 1953. Neil's memory will also be cherished by his son Douglas (Jamie) Lehman of West Palm Beach, Florida; grandsons Matthew Lehman of Hixson, Tennessee, and Ian (Victoria) Lehman of Jersey Shore; and great-grandsons Cameron Lehman, Evan Lehman, and Abel Lehman.

A service to honor Neil's life will be held on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at Phelps Chapel United Methodist Church, located at 68 Phelps Chapel Road, Jersey Shore, PA 17740. The viewing will take place from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by the service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Calvin Phillips officiating. Interment will immediately follow the service at the Jersey Shore Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Phelps Chapel United Methodist Church.

Neil H. Lehman will be remembered for his unwavering dedication to his family, his community, and his country. His kind and gentle spirit will forever live on in the hearts of those who loved him.

To leave a condolence or your fondest memory of Neil, please visit www.rearickcarpenter.com.

