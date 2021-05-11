South Williamsport -- Ned M. Neupauer II, 72, lifelong resident of South Williamsport, passed on Monday, May 10, 2021 at The Gatehouse at Divine Providence Hospital.

Ned was predeceased by his parents, Ned M. and Gladys (McQuillen) Neupauer.

Ned is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Linda L. Dalton Neupauer, who cared for him since his debilitating stroke in 2013; one son, Shawn L Neupauer (Stephanie Mannion), Weirton, West Virginia; brother in law William M. Dalton (Jean) of Williamsport and sister in law Carol A. Dalton Smith and her son Franklin L Smith III of Buford, Georgia.

Ned graduated from South Williamsport Area High School in 1968. He worked as a automotive body repairman for local car dealers before going to work at Anchor Darling Valve (Flow Serve). Ned was a lifetime member of the Keystone League.

In keeping with Ned’s wishes there will be no service.

Arrangements are being handled by Crouse's Funeral Home, Williamsport.

Memorial gifts can be made in Ned’s name to Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Rd., Williamsport, PA 17701 or The Susquehanna Health Foundation for the benefit of The Gatehouse Hospice, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701.