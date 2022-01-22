Unityville -- Nathan D. “Nate” Shoemaker, 31, of Unityville died unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

Born December 11, 1990 in Williamsport, he was a son of Carol M. Bryson and the late Steven W. Shoemaker, Sr. He and his wife, the former Courtney R. Johnson, were married on October 5, 2013.

Nate was a graduate of Hughesville High School, Class of 2009, and was previously employed at Keystone Filler and Benton Foundry. In his free time Nate enjoyed fishing, hunting, and above all, spending time with his daughters.

Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are three daughters, Candyss Shoemaker, Aubrey Shoemaker, and Skyla Shoemaker; two sisters, Monica (Adam) Blaker, and Charlotte (Elmer) Bryson, both of Hughesville; seven brothers, Steve (Katelyn) Shoemaker of Hughesville, Chuck (Donnelle) Shoemaker of Watsontown, Darrel (Jenn) Shoemaker of Muncy, Eric (Theresa) Shoemaker of New Columbia, Cory (Amber) Causer of Unityville, Billy (Terri) Jacobs of Hughesville, and Levi (Beth) Jacobs of Montoursville; two uncles, Sam Jacobs of Hughesville and John (Aunt Lila) Causer of Unityville; his Pap, Carl Jacobs of Hughesville; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, Nate was preceded in death by his Nana, Bonnie Jacobs.

The family will hold a celebration of life on Sunday, January 23, 2022, beginning at 12 p.m. at the Muncy VFW, 12 Vet Memorial Dr., Muncy. The family will provide the flowers and suggest memorial contributions to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home at https://www.mccartythomas.com/payments-and-donations/donate-online to help defray the funeral expenses.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Nathan Shoemaker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



