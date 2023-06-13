Montoursville, Pa. — Naomi Ruth Johnson, 93, passed away on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Valley View Nursing Center in Montoursville.

Born on April 28, 1930, Naomi was the daughter of the late Ai and Florence (Tomlinson) Boal.

She was predeceased by her husband who passed away in 1994, Edmund, Jr.; two daughters, Patty and Sandy; a son, James; two grandsons, JR and Jimmy; and a brother, Donnie.

Naomi is survived by a daughter, Phyllis; two sons, Robert (Bettie) and Steve (Wanda); 11 grandchildren, Michelle, Kelly, Gary, Beth, Karen, Aaron, Tanya, Shevonne, Tommy, David, and Matt; great and great-great grandchildren; a sister, Margie; and a brother, Eddie.

In addition to raising six children and working outside the home, Naomi was a foster mother to six. She prepared income tax returns, held the position of Union Secretary-Treasurer for 19 years, and delivered meals for Meals on Wheels into her 80s, completing 20 years of volunteer service.

Naomi enjoyed camping in her earlier years and in her later years enjoyed reading, puzzles, and studying her family’s genealogy. Her skill at puzzles was well known, earning the title “puzzle master” by those who knew her well.

Naomi was always willing to help others and had a keen sense when somebody needed a helping hand or word of encouragement. She will be greatly missed.

A time of visitation will be held on Thursday, June 15, 2023 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Maneval Allen Redmond Cremation & Funeral Home, 500 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.

