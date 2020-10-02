Williamsport -- Naomi L. Leidhecker, 91, of Williamsport went to be with her Lord on Thursday, October 1, 2020.

Born September 1, 1929 in Muncy, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Lena (McMichael) Fuller and adoptive parents Raymond and Margaret (Paulhamus) Hill.

Naomi graduated from Williamsport High School in 1947. She was a member of St. Michaels Lutheran Church, Cogan Station where she served many years on the Church council. She was employed by the Williamsport Hospital as a nurse’s aide for 24 years. After her retirement Naomi volunteered at the hospital as well as serving the community through her volunteer work at Meals on Wheels. Naomi also served as president of the Williamsport Hospital Retirees Group 2000-2004. Naomi’s greatest love and joy was her family; she had many hobbies and loved to travel.

Surviving are her children, Karl D. Leidhecker, George G. Leidhecker IV (Sandy), Jesse R. Leidhecker (Diane) and Margaret L. Wise (Robert); twelve grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; a sister, Winifred Knouse; her half siblings Frances, Lucinda, Lois, Gene and Ethie; several nieces and nephews; and as Mom always told us, “cousins by the dozens.”

Every year she as well as all of us looked forward to the family reunions to gather the gang together. It’s a special bond and love that Naomi shared with her entire family.

Naomi was preceded in death by both her parents and adoptive parents; a son, Dale Leroy Leidhecker; four brothers, Leroy, Leonard, Clayton, and Harold Fuller; and three half-brothers, Edward, Melvin and George Fuller and a daughter in law Mary Kay Leidhecker.

In lieu of flowers or memorial contributions she requests you do a random act of kindness in her honor. Pass on the love.

There will be no services due to COVID19 and a private interment will take place at the family’s convenience.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. Online condolences may be made on Naomi’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.