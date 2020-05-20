Montoursville -- Nancy S. (Kissell) Reitnauer, 78, of Montoursville passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at AristaCare at Loyalsock.

She was born in Williamsport on August 18, 1941 to the late Lewis G. and Evelyn R. (Kiessling) Kissell.

Nancy was a homemaker. She loved to bake, cook, and can. She even entered some of her recipes in county fair competitions. Nancy was Christian by faith and attended The Living Church. She liked to sew and do crafts. Animals and wildlife held a special place in heart. More than anything, Nancy loved to spend time with her beloved family and friends.

Nancy is survived by two daughters, LouAnn (Rex) Baker, Loyalsock Township; and Ann (Mark) Lobell, Harrisburg; seven grandchildren, Ashley, Jenna, David, Andrea, Adam, Rachael and Allison; four great grandchildren (plus one on the way), Lily, Madison, Eva and Coralin; a sister, Candace (Robert) Hurdle, Doylestown; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Nancy is preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Irvin H. Reitnauer and a sister, Joan Hauser.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Nancy’s name to: Williamsport Dialysis Center at 1660 Sycamore Rd Suite B, Montoursville, PA 17754 or Lycoming County SPCA at 2805 Reach Rd, Williamsport, PA 17701.

A celebration of life service for Nancy will be announced at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Maneval Allen Redmond Cremation & Funeral Home, Williamsport.

