Hughesville -- Nancy S. O'Connor, 88, formerly of Hughesville, died Monday, September 27, 2021, at Country Meadows, York.

Born May 12, 1933 in Muncy Valley, she was a daughter of the late Myron E. and Clara D. (Myers) Schug.

Nancy was a graduate of the Sonestown High School, Class of 1951, graduating as class Valedictorian. She was employed at the former Laporte National Bank, and retired in 1997 from Lockard Insurance Agency, Hughesville, after having worked there for 25 years.

Nancy was a wonderful mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her granddaughters. She loved serving others in her church and throughout the community. Nancy was known for making and selling Easter eggs to many throughout the Hughesville Community to raise money for Relay for Life and Kedron Church. She had a love of eating and making desserts and could be found covering anything in chocolate to share with others.

In her free time Nancy enjoyed flower gardening and was a member of the Hughesville Flower Club. She was also a member of East Lycoming Historical Society, Kedron United Methodist Church, Kedron Women’s Society, Relay for Life Committee, and served as a Girl Scout Leader.

Surviving is a daughter, Diane (Bill) Grondin of York; two brothers, Wayne (Nancy) Schug of Harrisburg, and John (Mary) Schug of Auburn, Calif.; two granddaughters, Brianna Weaver of York, and Bethany Weaver of Durham, N.C.; and two lifelong friends, Mary Cosgrove of Laporte, and Ann Kelly of Montoursville.

In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Donald O'Connor; and her sister, Kay Schug.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 2, at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water Street, Hughesville, with her son-in-law, William Grondin, officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Hughesville. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

The family will provide the flowers and suggest memorial contributions to Kedron Untied Methodist Church, c/o Donna Robbins, 392 Owl Hill Rd., Muncy Valley, PA 17758 or Red Hot Chili Steppers of York, PA (Country Meadows – Walk to End Alzheimer’s team) at www.alz.org.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

