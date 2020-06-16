Flemington -- Nancy R. Crissinger, 88, of Flemington passed away peacefully at her home on June 14, 2020.

She was born in Lock Haven on August 27, 1931 and was the daughter of the late Kenneth M., Sr. and Sarah Katherine Zener.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Richard J. Crissinger, Sr. on December 28, 1995. They were married on December 10, 1949 in Lock Haven. She was also preceded in death by her siblings Kenneth Zener, Jr., Calvin Zener, Sr. and Patricia Lachat.

She graduated from Lock Haven High School in 1949. She was a member of the Covenant United Methodist Church, and a member of Eastern Star. She worked at Bobby Brooks and retired from Woolrich Woolen Mills. She was an avid PSU football and wrestling fan.

Nancy is survived by her children Richard J. (Ann) Crissinger, Jr,. Patricia (Harold) Kitchen, Laura (Gordon) Marshall, Terry (Kathy) Crissinger, Sr., Dawn (Perry, Jr) Courter, fifteen grandchildren, twenty four great grandchildren, one great great grandchild, and many nieces and nephews. She is survived by a brother Gilbert Zener of Castanea and a sister Greta Russo of Pine Creek.

Graveside funeral services for Nancy R. Crissinger will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Romola Cemetery, Marsh Creek. Officiating will be Reverend Zelma Lang. Services are under the direction of the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Nancy’s name to a charity of your choice.

