Williamsport, Pa. — Nancy P. Lorsong, 94, formerly of Harding Ave., Williamsport, passed away at the home of her daughter in South Carolina on September 6, 2023.

Nancy was born in Wilkes-Barre on December 23, 1928, the only child of James E. and Margaret J. (Lenahan) Byerly.

She graduated from high school in the Wilkes-Barre area and attended Wilkes University. Nancy had been employed as an administrative assistant at the Dept. of Defense in Washington, D.C.

Surviving are her children; James Albert Lorsong (Fiona Robertson) of Aberdeen, Scotland, Constance Marie Lorsong Porter (Stephen Porter, Sr.) with whom she lived; grandchildren, Ian A. Jones, Stephen G. Porter Jr., Colin A. Porter, and Michael J. Lorsong (Emma).

In addition to her parents, her daughter Catherine Ann Lorsong Jones and her husband of 56 years Albert John Lorsong, Jr. all preceded her in death.

The family will receive family and friends at the Crouse Funeral Home, 133 E. 3rd St., Williamsport on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 from 6 to 8 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 326 Washington Blvd., Williamsport with the Rev. Glenn E. McCreary officiating. Burial will follow at Jersey Shore Cemetery.

