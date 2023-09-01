Woolrich, Pa. — Nancy Ott Wolfe of Woolrich, loving wife, amazing mom, sweetest gram, cherished sister, adored sister-in-law, and great friend, peacefully went to be with the Lord on August 28, 2023 at The Gatehouse surrounded by family.

She was born on May 20, 1944 in Jersey City, N.J., and was blessed with a vibrant and fulfilling life of 79 years.

Nancy's journey in life was one filled with inspiration and joy. Throughout her career, she served as a local bank teller, Watson and Cummings Township tax collector, realtor, business owner, and ended her professional career serving others with her husband at Clinton County Community Connections in Lock Haven, retiring at the age of 75. Her dedication to her work was evident in everything she did.

Nancy's true passion was in helping others. She had a heart of gold and always made a positive impact. Whether it was visiting and bringing meals to those in need or being actively involved in her church, St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jersey Shore, Nancy's kindness knew no bounds. She had a passion for gardening and landscaping, as well as refurbishing furniture, always infusing her projects with love and care. Nancy was an avid Penn State football fan and a loyal supporter of Jersey Shore Bulldog football.

Dogs held a special place in Nancy's heart, especially her current beloved pit bull, Val. Over the years, Nancy had a special bond with many of her family dogs, including Daisy and Nittany. She cherished the companionship they provided and the unconditional love they shared.

Nancy's nurturing spirit extended beyond her family to include serving as a foster mom and opening her home in the summers to the Fresh Air Fund. She embraced life and all its simple pleasures, finding joy in the beauty that surrounded her every day. Alongside her husband, William, Nancy enjoyed living in the Pine Creek Valley, being a 40-year member of Garman Lutheran Church, and relishing in the beauty of nature and the friends and family that surrounded her.

She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, William, her sons, Dr. Herbert Wolfe of State College; Scott (Ivy) Wolfe of Montpelier, Virginia; her daughter, Tonya (Tyson) Welshans of Jersey Shore; and her grandchildren Riley and Gracie Welshans, and Harris and George Wolfe. Often called their angel, Nancy will be dearly missed by her sisters Barbara Bierly, Deborah (Stephen) Eck, and Doris Todd, as well as 27 nieces and nephews, sisters-in-law, Rita Cunningham, June (Tom) Cooney, and Betty Schlesinger and stepsisters-in-law Lorraine (William) Frantz, Janet Mann, and Phyllis Widmann.

Nancy is now reunited with her parents, Clarence and Mary (Keller) Ott, four brothers-in-law, Ron Bierly, Clyde Todd, Lawrence Cunningham, and Alvin Schlesinger, and two stepbrothers-in-law, Richard Mann and Louis Widmann. Their memories will forever remain in the hearts of those who loved them.

A Celebration of Life service for Nancy will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 10 at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 229 Broad St., Jersey Shore, with Pastor Kerry Aucker officiating. Family and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. All are invited to remain after the service for a time of fellowship and refreshments.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests that donations be made in Nancy's name to the Clinton County SPCA at clintoncountyspca.org or The Gatehouse at Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o The Gatehouse, 1001 Grampian Blvd. Williamsport, PA 17701.

Nancy's legacy will continue to inspire us all to live selflessly and with kindness, embrace the beauty around us, and make a positive difference in the lives of others. May her soul rest in eternal peace.

Arrangements were entrusted to Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, Jersey Shore. To leave a condolence for the family or your fondest memory of Nancy, please visit www.rearickcarpenter.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Wolfe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

