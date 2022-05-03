Cogan Station -- Nancy Lee Ward, 83, of Cogan Station passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022 with family by her side at the Gatehouse of Divine Providence.

Born February 5, 1939 in Williamsport she was the daughter of the late Arthur Leroy and Sarah E. (Plotts) Miller.

She was a 1957 graduate of South Williamsport High School and retired from AT&T, formerly Bell Telephone after many years of service. Nancy was a life member of First Church of Christ (Disciples) where she was baptized 72 years ago and attended regularly. She enjoyed crocheting, puzzles, reading, gardening, and canning. Her kind smile and infectious laugh were often shared while watching car races and ball games with her son.

Surviving are two sons, James R. Ward, Sr. (Michelle) of Jacksonville, N.C. and George E. Ward of Cogan Station; three grandchildren, Shane Ward, James Ward Jr. and Kelsey Miller (Dustin); two great-grandchildren, Colton and Charles Miller; and a brother, William “Bill” Miller of Williamsport.

A memorial service to honor Nancy’s life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, May 21 at First Church of Christ (Disciples) Church, 1250 Almond Street, Williamsport with her Pastor Tammey Aichner officiating. A time of visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of service Saturday at Church.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Nancy’s name may be made to First Church of Christ (Disciples), 1250 Almond Street, Williamsport PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made on Nancy’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com

