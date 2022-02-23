Nisbet -- Nancy L. Steppe, 78, of Nisbet died peacefully Monday, February 21, 2022.

Born July 7, 1943 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Wilbur L. and Rosina I. (Shuhler) Vance. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years Donald H. Steppe on July 13, 2013 and two brothers Donald and Kenneth Vance.

Nancy was a 1961 graduate of St. Mary’s High School. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. She enjoyed playing bingo and camping. Her greatest joy in life was being a homemaker and supporting her husband with the family farm.

Surviving are three children Jeff A. Steppe (Kristy) of Williamsport, Karen M. Spearing (Tom) of Reedsville, and Brian D. Steppe (Annie) of Williamsport, five grandchildren Josiah, Caroline, Anthony, Gavin, and Haidyn, two siblings Steve Vance (Claudine) of Williamsport and Joan Haas (Edward) of Bastress, and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service to honor Nancy’s life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, February 26 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church 5973 Jacks Hollow Road, Bastress. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, February 25, at Sanders Mortuary 821 Diamond St. Williamsport.

Memorial contributions in Nancy’s name may be made to Nisbet Volunteer Fire Company 166 West Village Drive Williamsport, PA 17702.

E-condolences may be made at www.SandersMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Steppe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



