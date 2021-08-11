South Williamsport -- Nancy L. Roller, 89, of South Williamsport passed away peacefully Monday August 9, 2021 at Williamsport North Nursing Home.

Surviving is her loving husband of 69 years, Henry W. Roller whom she married on August 31, 1951.

Born January 12, 1932 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Floyd T. and Amy (Kreitz) Houseknecht.

Nancy was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church and the DuBoistown Garden Club. She volunteered with the hospital auxiliary and worked the local election polls. Nancy was an avid reader and loved the challenge of doing puzzles. She enjoyed crafting and could often be found at local craft fairs and shows selling her homemade scrubbers. Nancy was an excellent cook and had a special chicken and waffle recipe. Every morning she enjoyed playing cards against “Hen” who was the absolute love of her life.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two children, John Roller (Susan Taylor) of Old Fort, North Carolina and Connie Yost (Bob) of Dunnellon, Florida; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren with one on the way; three sisters-in-law, Lillian Simpson, Dorothy Ennis and Martha Hummel; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son, Stephan Roller, a sister, Beverly Mull and two sisters-in-law, Mary Spotts and Ruth Roller.

A memorial service to honor the life of Nancy will be held privately.

