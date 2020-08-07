Avis -- Nancy L. Miller, 82, formerly of Avis, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020 at the UPMC Lock Haven Hospital.

Born September 14, 1937 in Jersey Shore, she was the daughter of the late Hobart G. Miller and the former Mamie E. Felmley. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Woods Miller.

Nancy was a member of the Avis United Methodist Church where she was very active and involved in numerous functions until her declining health. She worked in retail for a number of years, and before her retirement she had worked for the Jersey Shore State Bank. Over the years, she was involved in various community projects in Avis.

Surviving are two nephews, Gary and Mark Miller, and a niece, Cathy Miller, all from Oklahoma. Also surviving is her good friend, Betty F. Brown, of Jersey Shore.

A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, August 10, 2020 at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Mill Hall. The Rev. Mick Dawes will officiate.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

