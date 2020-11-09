Jersey Shore -- Nancy L. (Barner) Ingraham, 72, of Jersey Shore passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at UPMC Williamsport.

She was married in 1967 to John T. Ingraham, who survives, and they have celebrated 53 years as husband and wife.

Nancy was born on March 8, 1948 in Jersey Shore and was the daughter of the late Ralph and Rosie Ellen (Halstead) Barner. She graduated from Jersey Shore High School in 1966. She was a dedicated homemaker, wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed bible study at her church, First Methodist of Williamsport.

In addition to her husband John, she is survived by one son; Reggie A. Ingraham of Jersey Shore, one daughter; Jennifer Leigh Wible (Andrew Willow) of Lewisburg, one grandchild; Reagan Wible of Lewisburg and two brothers; Steven Barner (Mary) of Jersey Shore and Gary Barner (Barbara) of Bald Eagle Township.

There will be a public viewing 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the Rearick Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore, where the funeral will begin at 12 p.m. Pastor Rick Waters will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Jersey Shore Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lycoming County SPCA.

Send condolences at www.rearickcarpenter.com.